Covid wrap: 75% of new confirmed cases concentrated in 10 States/UTs

New Delhi: The total tally of covid-19 cases on Thursday reached 57,37,204 and the toll touched 91587. A total of 86,508 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours in the country. The union health ministry said that 75% of the new confirmed cases are concentrated in 10 States/UTs.

Maharashtra continues to top this list. The state has alone contributed more than 21,000 followed by Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka with more than more than 7,000 and 6,000 cases respectively.

The government said that 1,129 deaths have been registered in the past 24 hours. 10 States/UTs account for 83% of the deaths in the last 24 hours due to covid-19.

Maharashtra reported 479 deaths followed by Uttar Pradesh and Punjab with 87 and 64 deaths, respectively, the government said

India has substantially ramped up its testing infrastructure across the country. As on date, there are 1810 labs including 1082 government and 728 private labs.

The union health ministry said that 11,56,569 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours. The total number of tests has crossed 6.74 crore on Thursday.

As the covid-19 burden continues to increases, the recoveries in India have exceeded the new cases for the last six days. Government said that 87,374 recoveries have been registered in the last 24 hours in the country, while the number of new confirmed cases stands at 86,508. With this, the total number of recoveries are 46.7 lakh (46,74,987) making the Recovery Rate cross 81.55%.

As India records more recoveries than the new cases, the gap between Recovered Cases and the Active Cases is continuously widening. The recovered cases (46,74,987) exceed the active cases (9,66,382) by more than 37 lakh. This has also ensured that the active caseload accounts for merely 16.86% of the total positive cases.

Analysis of the recoveries, following the national lead, 13 States/UTs are also reporting higher number of new recoveries than the new cases.

Nearly 74% of the New Recovered cases are found in 10 States/UTs. Maharashtra has maintained this lead with 19,476 cases (22.3%) for the sixth consecutive day.

Meanwhile, eSanjeevani OPD platform of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has completed 3 lakh tele-consultations. This landmark milestone has been achieved within a short period of six months since its launch.

eSanjeevani OPD services have enabled patient-to-doctor telemedicine in midst of the covid-19 pandemic. “This has helped in containing the spread of covid-19 by ensuring physical distancing and has simultaneously enabled provisions for non- covid essential healthcare. The number of high tele-consultations is a testimony of its popularity among the citizens," said the union health ministry in a statement.

With 1,29,801 digital interactions, Tamil Nadu has held the largest number of tele-consultations so far. Tamil Nadu had been a pioneer in the field registering 32,035 OPD consultations by 9th August and 56,346 consultations by the 19th of the same month. The State had registered nearly one lakh consultations (97,204) by 8th September, the government said.

The platform had provided essential healthcare to the State, one of the worst affected by covid-19, at a critical time when conventional medicine was perceived to be risky owing to the nature of the infectious disease, the health ministry said.

Tami Nadu is followed by Uttar Pradesh (96,151 consultations), Kerala (32,921 consultations) and Uttarakhand (10,391 consultations). These four States account for 2,69,264 tele-consultations (89.75% of total consultations).

