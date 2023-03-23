XBB.1.16 spreading in Maharashtra, Karnataka, 349 samples found. Experts say ‘It's outcompeting…’2 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 08:29 PM IST
The XBB 1.16 variant was first identified in January when two samples tested positive for it. In February, 140 samples were found, and as of March, 207 additional samples have been detected.
As many as 349 samples of the COVID-19 variant XBB.1.16, believed to be responsible for the recent surge, have been detected in nine states and UTs so far, according to data from INSACOG.
