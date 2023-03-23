As many as 349 samples of the COVID-19 variant XBB.1.16, believed to be responsible for the recent surge, have been detected in nine states and UTs so far, according to data from INSACOG.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases with 105, followed by Telangana with 93, Karnataka with 61, and Gujarat with 54.

The XBB 1.16 variant was first identified in January when two samples tested positive for it. In February, 140 samples were found, and as of March, 207 additional samples have been detected.

However, former AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria pointed out on Wednesday that the actual number is likely to be higher than what has been reported.

"Now even if they have flu-like symptoms, most people don't get themselves tested. Some use the rapid antigen test, and even if they are positive they do not report it. So the number we are actually reporting may be less than the actual number in the community."

Last week, Vipin M Vashishtha, former convenor of Indian Academy of Pediatrics and consultant pediatrician at the Mangla Hospital and Research Centre, Bijnor, also cautioned, India saw a ‘281% increase in COVID cases’ in just 14 days.

Should you be worried?

Guleria cited, “... As long as they don't lead to severe illness, hospitalisation and deaths, it is alright because it helps in giving some degree of immunity to the population if they have mild illness"

But, Vashishtha countered that thought saying, If XBB.1.16 aka #Arcturus could succeed to wade through the 'sturdy' population immunity of Indians that successfully resisted the onslaught of variants like BA.2.75, BA.5, BQs, XBB.1.5, then whole world must be seriously worried!!

On Thursday, India logged 1,300 new coronavirus cases, the highest in 140 days, while the active cases have increased to 7,605. The death toll has increased to 5,30,816 with three deaths. One death each has been reported by Karnataka, Gujarat and Maharashtra, the data updated at 8 am stated.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting and called for maintaining vigil and precaution amid a spike in influenza and coronavirus cases in the country in the past two weeks.

He stressed the need to enhance genome sequencing and adhereing to Covid-appropriate behaviour, an official statement said.