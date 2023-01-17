COVID XBB.1.5 more likely to infect the vaccinated: Study cautions

The XBB.1.5 is the newest COVID variant that is creating havoc worldwide. The World Health Organisation (WHO) recently notified that 38 countries have reported XBB.1.5 cases, of which 82% have been reported in the US, 8% in Britain and 2% in Denmark. A new study has revealed, the variant is more likely to infect people who have been vaccinated or already had COVID-19. Here is all you need to know.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}