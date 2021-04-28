Covid-19: 1 lakh portable oxygen concentrators to be procured from PM CARES fund

On Wednesday, the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) said it would be setting up 500 medical oxygen plants in the country under the PM CARES fund programme. A statement from the DRDO said the medical oxygen plant (MOP) technology was developed to supply oxygen on board the light combat aircraft (LCA) by the Defence Bioengineering and Electromedical Laboratory (DEBEL). The same technology will be used to fight the current oxygen crisis facing covid-19 patients in the country.