Karnataka has reported a further decline in new Covid-19 infections, as the state recorded 12,009 new cases and 50 fatalities, taking the tally to 38,87,733 and toll to 39,300. The state on Friday had reported 14,950 fresh infections.

Third wave is clearly waning as cases continue to fall:

◾New cases in State: 12,009

◾New cases in B'lore: 4,532

◾Positivity rate in State: 9.04%

◾Discharges: 25,854

◾Active cases - State: 1,09,203 (B'lore- 46k)

◾Deaths:50 (B'lore- 15)

◾Tests: 1,32,796#COVID19 #Omicron — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) February 5, 2022

Karnataka's positivity rate for the day declined to 9.04 per cent, while the case fatality rate (CFR) stands at 0.41 per cent. New Covid cases in Bengaluru stand at 4,532; the metro city also reported 15 deaths due to Covid. A total of 25,854 patients were discharged from hospitals in the state today. As per the health bulletin, a total of 1,32,796 Covid tests were also conducted.

Of the 50 deaths, 15 are from Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada (5), Mysuru (4), Kalaburagi (3), Ballari, Belagavi, Raichur, Shivamogga, TUmakuru, Udupi and Uttara Kannada (2), followed by others. After Bengaluru Urban, Belagavi recorded the second-highest number of cases with 1,028, Mysuru 763, Ballari 481, Chitradurga 436, Shivamogga 419 and Hassan 413. Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 17,53,636 cases, Mysuru 2,26,369 and Tumakuru 1,57,474.

No night curfew, new guidelines for markets

Karnataka government's decision to end the night curfew and several other relaxations related to Covid-19 curbs was implemented from January 1. Earlier, in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state, the government had imposed curbs including night curfew and the weekend curfew from January 4.

The state government last week decided to lift the night curfew and start regular classes for Classes 1 to 9 from January 31. Schools have also reopened for classes 1-10 in Bengaluru.

Restaurants, bars, hotels are now permitted to operate with 100 per cent of their seating capacity strictly adhering to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and entry to such places will be restricted to fully vaccinated persons only, as per state government order. Public transport vehicles will accept passengers as per the sitting capacity.

