COVID-19: 12,009 new cases in Karnataka, 50 deaths; positivity rate at 9.04%

Karnataka's positivity rate for the day declined to 9.04 per cent, while the case fatality rate (CFR) stands at 0.41 per cent. New Covid cases in Bengaluru stand at 4,532; the metro city also reported 15 deaths due to Covid. A total of 25,854 patients were discharged from hospitals in the state today. As per the health bulletin, a total of 1,32,796 Covid tests were also conducted.