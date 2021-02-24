Covid-19: 13 out of 4,000 school teachers test positive for Covid-19 in Punjab

Taking cognizance of the rising Covid-19 cases in Punjab, Amritsar civil surgeon Charanjit Singh on Tuesday informed that out of 4,000 school teachers tested, 13 teachers were found to have contracted the virus.

"Covid-19 cases have increased in the last two to three days. A sampling at schools has been made mandatory. Out of 4,000 school teachers tested, 13 have been found to be positive," Charanjit was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Concerned schools are now closed for 48 hours for sanitization," he said.

Fresh restrictions

Amid the growing concern over the rising Covid-19 trend in the state, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday ordered fresh restrictions, which will be implemented from 1 March.

Singh limited the number of people gathering indoors to 100 and those gathering outdoors to 200.

He also ordered strict enforcement of wearing face masks and following social distancing rules. Additionally, the testing for Covid-19 will be ramped up to 30,000 a day.

The CM authorised the deputy commissioners of the state to impose night curfews in hot spots if necessary. Furthermore, Singh has ordered Covid monitors in marriage palaces and restaurants.

Ludhiana, SBS Nagar, SAS Nagar, Hoshiarpur, Amritsar, Bathinda have witnessed a surge in Covid-19 cases, principal secretary (health) of Punjab said. The positivity rate has gone up to 1.8-1.9% from 1%.

Warning to healthcare workers

Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Sunday warned healthcare workers who do not get the Covid-19 vaccine shot of not allowing them quarantine leave if they get infected at a later stage.

He further said they will have to bear the cost of their treatment.

“The healthcare workers who do not get vaccinated to boost their immunity for Covid-19 despite being given repeated opportunities and in case they get the infection at a later stage, they will have to bear the cost of their treatment and they will not be allowed to avail quarantine/isolation leave," Sidhu said in an official statement.

Expedite vaccination

The Union health ministry on Tuesday asked Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and Chhattisgarh to expedite the vaccination of healthcare and frontline workers so as to confer immunity in the shortest possible time-frame.

In a letter, Additional Secretary in the health ministry Manohar Agnani said an increase in the number of cases and the positivity rate has been observed in three districts -- SBS Nagar, Kapurthala and Sri Muktsar Sahib.

"Hence, it is advised that the vaccination of HCWs and FLWs in these districts is expedited so as to confer immunity in the shortest possible time-frame, as they are also involved in containment, surveillance and management of Covid-19 cases," the letter stated.

"You are requested to kindly direct the district officials concerned to immediately undertake measures for the maximum coverage of HCWs and FLWs with the Covid-19 vaccine at the earliest," it add

