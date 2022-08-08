Covid-19: 13 symptoms you shouldn't ignore and get tested

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has alerted states saying upcoming festivals and mass congregations may potentially facilitate transmission of infectious diseases
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
India on Monday reported 16,167 new covid-19 cases and 41 deaths in the last 24 hours. The sudden upsurge in the number of Covid cases, especially from seven states have poised a cause of concern for the Indian Government.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
India on Monday reported 16,167 new covid-19 cases and 41 deaths in the last 24 hours. The sudden upsurge in the number of Covid cases, especially from seven states have poised a cause of concern for the Indian Government.
Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has also alerted seven states as they continue to report a rise in Covid-19 cases. In a letter to Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said upcoming festivals and mass congregations in different parts of the country may potentially facilitate transmission of infectious diseases.
Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has also alerted seven states as they continue to report a rise in Covid-19 cases. In a letter to Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said upcoming festivals and mass congregations in different parts of the country may potentially facilitate transmission of infectious diseases.
On 6 August, the Union Health Ministry informed that Delhi has contributed 8.2 per cent of India's weekly new cases in the week ending August 5 and has also recorded 1.86 times increase in average daily new cases from 802 in the week ending July 29 to 1,492 in in the week ending August 5. An increase in the weekly positivity rate was also reported in Delhi -- from 5.90 per cent in the week ending July 29 to 9.86 per cent in the week ending August 5.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On 6 August, the Union Health Ministry informed that Delhi has contributed 8.2 per cent of India's weekly new cases in the week ending August 5 and has also recorded 1.86 times increase in average daily new cases from 802 in the week ending July 29 to 1,492 in in the week ending August 5. An increase in the weekly positivity rate was also reported in Delhi -- from 5.90 per cent in the week ending July 29 to 9.86 per cent in the week ending August 5.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS TO LOOK OUT FOR
Experts have been warning against the surge in cases and have asked everyone to maintain Covid Appropriate Behaviour, especially as the festival season approaches. Apart from maintaining a social distance, hand hygiene, wearing masks in public places and avoiding over crowded areas, spotting the symptoms on time play a crucial role in stopping the spread of the virus.
SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS TO LOOK OUT FOR
Experts have been warning against the surge in cases and have asked everyone to maintain Covid Appropriate Behaviour, especially as the festival season approaches. Apart from maintaining a social distance, hand hygiene, wearing masks in public places and avoiding over crowded areas, spotting the symptoms on time play a crucial role in stopping the spread of the virus.
Taking charge as soon as the symptoms are spotted and opting for isolation or treatment is an important step in combatting the spread of the coronavirus.
Taking charge as soon as the symptoms are spotted and opting for isolation or treatment is an important step in combatting the spread of the coronavirus.
The government guidelines recommend taking doctor's help if the following symptoms are seen:
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The government guidelines recommend taking doctor's help if the following symptoms are seen:
-Loss of smell (anosmia) or loss of taste (Ageusia)
-Loss of smell (anosmia) or loss of taste (Ageusia)
-Difficulty while breathing
-Difficulty while breathing
-Dip in oxygen saturation (SpO2 < 94% on room air)
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
-Dip in oxygen saturation (SpO2 < 94% on room air)
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
-Persistent pain pressure in the chest
-Persistent pain pressure in the chest
NEXT STEP
It is advisable that you get tested for Covid-19 as soon as you spot either of the above mentioned symptoms. Adequate Covid testing is yet to be achieved by the government, though several efforts have been made. One of the major reasons for this gap is lack of awareness among people. Covid symptoms are very much similar to flu symptoms which is the reason why it is being missed easily. People who have a slight fever or a sore throat consider it to be a common cold and live under the impression that it may go away on its own.
NEXT STEP
It is advisable that you get tested for Covid-19 as soon as you spot either of the above mentioned symptoms. Adequate Covid testing is yet to be achieved by the government, though several efforts have been made. One of the major reasons for this gap is lack of awareness among people. Covid symptoms are very much similar to flu symptoms which is the reason why it is being missed easily. People who have a slight fever or a sore throat consider it to be a common cold and live under the impression that it may go away on its own.
Immediately after one sees COVID symptoms, one should remain in isolation. The isolation period should be until the incubation period of the virus is over.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Immediately after one sees COVID symptoms, one should remain in isolation. The isolation period should be until the incubation period of the virus is over.