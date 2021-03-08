OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Covid-19: 14 deaths, 1,239 new cases in Punjab

Fourteeen more people died from coronavirus in Punjab today as 1,239 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the state’s infection count to 1,89,620, according to a medical bulletin. So far, the disease has claimed 5,941 lives in the state.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 8,020 while the number of recoveries stands at 1,75,659.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Delhi: Govt gave free rations to 69.60 lakh people not having ration cards

Delhi: Govt gave free rations to 69.60 lakh people not having ration cards

1 min read . 09:41 PM IST
A healthcare worker collects swab sample of a Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar resident for COVID- 19 test, during the ongoing nationwide lockdown, at Dharavi slum area in Mumbai.

Maharashtra reports 8,744 new COVID-19 cases today

1 min read . 09:17 PM IST
A traveller reacts as a health worker tries to take his nasal swab for COVID-19 test outside a bus station in Bengaluru, India, Wednesday, Feb.17, 2021. A cluster of over a 100 cases has been detected in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru at an apartment complex, prompting state authorities to make RT-PCR testing mandatory for international travelers, or those who had visited or transited through either South Africa or Brazil. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Tamil Nadu records 556 new covid-19 cases and three deaths

1 min read . 09:12 PM IST
The pink booth is exclusively staffed by women including vaccinators, site supervisors and security personnel

On Women's Day, Karnataka govt announces all-woman Covid vaccine booth in each district

1 min read . 09:02 PM IST


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout