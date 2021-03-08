Covid-19: 14 deaths, 1,239 new cases in Punjab

Covid-19: 14 deaths, 1,239 new cases in Punjab1 min read . 09:55 PM IST
- The number of active cases in Punjab stands at 8,020 while the number of recoveries stands at 1,75,659.
Fourteeen more people died from coronavirus in Punjab today as 1,239 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the state’s infection count to 1,89,620, according to a medical bulletin. So far, the disease has claimed 5,941 lives in the state.
The number of active cases in the state stands at 8,020 while the number of recoveries stands at 1,75,659.
