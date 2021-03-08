Covid-19: 14 deaths, 1,239 new cases in Punjab

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Fourteeen more people died from coronavirus in Punjab today as 1,239 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the state’s infection count to 1,89,620, according to a medical bulletin. So far, the disease has claimed 5,941 lives in the state.

