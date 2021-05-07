Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Jharkhand are among the 15 states and union territories that have shown a decline in daily Covid-19 cases recently, Arti Ahuja, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Health said on Friday.

In a media briefing, Ahuja said, "Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Jharkhand are the states/UTs where cases were increasing earlier but are now plateauing gradually".

However, states like Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry, Meghalaya, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, and Nagaland have began to show an increase in trend in daily coronavirus cases, Ahuja added.

Currently, 12 states and union territories have more than one lakh active cases. These include: Maharashtra (641,281); Karnataka ( 517,095); Kerala (391,251), Uttar Pradesh ( 259.844); Rajasthan ( 198,101), Andhra Pradesh (182,329); Gujarat (147,525); Tamil Nadu (131,468); Chhattisgarh (131,245); West Bengal (122,774); Haryana (115,842), and Bihar (115,152).

According to the union health ministry, 24 states account for more than 15 per cent positivity rate, nine states have a positivity rate between 5 per cent and 15 per cent. On the other hand, only three states have a positivity rate of less than five per cent between May 1 and May 7.

Additional Secretary Ahuja further informed about the vaccination drive in the country. She said 11.81 lakh people have been given the first dose of Covid-19 vaccines in the age group of 18-44 years to date. Whereas cumulatively, 16.50 crore doses have been administered across all categories, she added.

During the media briefing, Principal Scientific Advisor to Centre stated that "If we (India) take strong measures, the third wave may not happen in all the places or indeed anywhere at all. It depends much on how effectively the guidance is implemented at the local level, in the states, in districts and the cities everywhere".

As of May 7, India has 36,45,164 coronavirus active cases, 23,40,83 deaths and 1,76,12,351 recoveries. According to the health ministry, more than 70 per cent of deaths are due to comorbidities.

