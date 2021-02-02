OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Covid-19: 162 doctors, 107 nurses, 44 ASHA workers killed due to virus
COVID-19 has so far claimed the lives of 162 doctors, 107 nurses and 44 ASHA workers (PTI)
COVID-19 has so far claimed the lives of 162 doctors, 107 nurses and 44 ASHA workers (PTI)

Covid-19: 162 doctors, 107 nurses, 44 ASHA workers killed due to virus

1 min read . Updated: 02 Feb 2021, 01:27 PM IST Staff Writer

The figures are based on the intimations received from the states till January 22.

COVID-19 has so far claimed the lives of 162 doctors, 107 nurses and 44 ASHA workers in the country, Rajya Sabha was told on Tuesday.

The figures are based on the intimations received from the states till January 22.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
(Photo: Mint)

Exports rise 5.37% in Jan; trade deficit narrows to $14.75 bn

2 min read . 03:07 PM IST
How well the songs are presented and placed is crucial in attracting audiences. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

Live events fail to take off as digital fatigue looms

2 min read . 02:56 PM IST
Medics make arrangements in a new COVID-19 isolation ward at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital in New Delhi

Satisfied with Delhi govt order to reduce ICU beds reservation to 25 pc for COVID-19 patients: Hospitals to HC

3 min read . 02:44 PM IST
Security personnel keep vigil on the main road outside the Israel Embassy as it is reopened for commuters, days after a minor blast occurred near it, in New Delhi

MHA hands over to NIA probe into blast near Israel Embassy

1 min read . 02:37 PM IST

This was stated by Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey in the House in response to a question on the number of healthcare staff, including doctors, nurses and ASHA workers who have been affected died due to COVID-19.

On whether the data presented by the Indian Medical Association regarding the number of healthcare workers who have died due to COVID-19 has been taken note of by the Ministry and any follow up verification of the same done, Choubey said the process of insurance disbursement has been de-centralized under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP: Insurance Scheme). 

Accordingly, the verification of a person affected and died to COVID-19 vests with state governments/Central government authorities concerned. 

The necessary certification for claims is done by healthcare Institution, organization or office where the deceased was an employee of/engaged by the institution. 

They submit the documents to the competent authority for state and UT, or the competent authority for Central Government, Central Autonomous /PSU hospitals, AIIMS, INIs and hospitals of other central ministries, as the case may be. 

The competent authorities then forward and submit claim to the insurance company.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout