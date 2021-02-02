Covid-19: 162 doctors, 107 nurses, 44 ASHA workers killed due to virus

On whether the data presented by the Indian Medical Association regarding the number of healthcare workers who have died due to COVID-19 has been taken note of by the Ministry and any follow up verification of the same done, Choubey said the process of insurance disbursement has been de-centralized under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP: Insurance Scheme).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}