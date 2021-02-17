COVID-19: 23,261 more vaccinated in Maharashtra; 4437 get 2nd dose

The government has started administration of the second dose of COVID-19 vaccines from Monday, which saw 4,679 healthcare workers receiving the second shot

As many as 23,261 beneficiaries, including frontline workers, received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines in Maharashtra on Tuesday, while 4,437 were administered the second dose, said the state government.

As many as 7,884 healthcare workers and 15,377 frontline workers received the first dose, while 4,437 healthcare workers received the second dose (on Tuesday)," said the statement.

However, the second dose was not administered in districts such as Buldana, Beed, Chandrapur and Dhule, it added.

