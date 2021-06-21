Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
COVID-19: 3 die from Delta variant in this Madhya Pradesh district

COVID-19: 3 die from Delta variant in this Madhya Pradesh district

CMOH said, I cannot say for sure, but I suspect that out of the 125 deaths reported in the hospital, 70-75 patients could have died due to the Delta variant
Livemint, Edited By Staff Writer ( with inputs from ANI )

  • As many as six samples from COVID-infected patients were sent to Delhi's National Centre of Disease Control for genome sequencing testing. Out of six samples, four tested positive for the 'Delta' variant, informed the CMOH in Shivpuri
  • One of the deceased was a frontline worker who was vaccinated

Three people who were infected with the Delta variant of COVID-19 died in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri, district hospital confirmed. COVID-19 Delta variant was first identified in India.

Dr A L Sharma, Chief Medical Officer Of Health (CMOH) in Shivpuri, confirmed, One of the deceased was a frontline worker who was vaccinated against COVID-19.

Due to the increasing number of deaths in the district, as many as six samples from COVID-infected patients were sent to Delhi's National Centre of Disease Control for genome sequencing testing. Out of six samples, four tested positive for the 'Delta' variant, he said.

"Out of the six samples, four tested positive for Delta variant. From these four, three people died in the district hospital," he added.

Dr Sharma informed, "I cannot say for sure, but I suspect that out of the 125 deaths reported in the hospital, 70-75 patients could have died due to the Delta variant.

According to the COVID-19 data issued by Union Health Ministry, Madhya Pradesh has 2,442 active cases. Since the onset of the pandemic, 7,77,995 patients have recovered and 8,737 succumbed to the virus.

(With inputs from agencies)

