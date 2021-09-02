Covid-19: 300 cases of Delta plus variant found in India, says govt

Centre on Thursday informed that about 300 cases of delta plus variant of COVID-19 have been found in India. It further noted that vaccine has been found to be effective against the strain.

"It has been some months since the isolation of the Delta plus variant. Earlier, we found 60-70 cases, now there are around 300 cases of Delta plus, and Delta plus virus has been isolated and vaccine efficacy has been tested against it. Vaccine is found to be effective against Delta plus too," ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava said in a press briefing.

A viral variant of the coronavirus, Delta Plus, was identified on June 11 and was classified as a variant of concern.

In the press conference, Centre also warned that the second wave of coronavirus infection in India was not yet over.

Meanwhile, with 47,092 people testing positive for COVID-19, India's total tally of cases rose to 3,28,57,937, while active cases have increased to 3,89,583, according to Union health ministry data updated on Thursday. The death toll has climbed to 4,39,529 with 509 more fatalities.

The number of active cases has increased to 3,89,583 and comprise 1.19 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 97.48 per cent, ministry said.

It said that active cases increased by 11,402 in a span of 24 hours. The weekly positivity rate has been recorded at 2.62 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 69 days.

Only Kerala has more than 1 lakh active cases while Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have active cases between 1,00,000 to one lakh. In 31 states and Union Territories the number of active cases is less than 10,000.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.