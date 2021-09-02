Covid-19: 300 cases of Delta plus variant found in India, says govt

"It has been some months since the isolation of the Delta plus variant. Earlier, we found 60-70 cases, now there are around 300 cases of Delta plus, and Delta plus virus has been isolated and vaccine efficacy has been tested against it. Vaccine is found to be effective against Delta plus too," ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava said in a press briefing.

