COVID-19: 5 superfoods that will boost your immunity amid Omicron XBB spread2 min read . Updated: 01 Nov 2022, 03:55 PM IST
The best way to deal with the new COVID variant is to keep the immunity quotient high throughout the year
Even after nearly 3 years, COVID remains a threat to us mostly because the virus is still mutating. The latest variant of Omicron is a cause of concern as it is said to spreading faster than its predecessors and has immune escape properties. So even if you are vaccinated and also boosted, you still need to be careful. Let's dig deeper to understand, what you can do to further increase your immunity.