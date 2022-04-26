This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The study revealed that Covaxin and Covishield recipients had the same rate of infection
The researchers concluded that a long gap after the second dose correlated with a higher chance of infection during the third wave
Nearly 45% of vaccinated people who had not received a precautionary dose contracted Covid-19 during the third wave, a new study has found.
The study, which was conducted on a sample size of 5,971 people, also revealed that 70% of the people who received a dose of booster remained infection-free during the third wave in the country.
Led by Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, co-chairman of the Indian Medical Association's national task force on coronavirus, the study further revealed that Covaxin and Covishield recipients had the same rate of infection.
The researchers concluded that a long gap after the second dose correlated with a higher chance of infection during the third wave.
Also, “giving a third dose before a six-month gap did not make a difference in the infection rate," it said.
Who participated in the study?
Of the 5,971 people, 24% were aged below 40 and 50% belonged to the 40-59 age group. Women accounted for 45% of the people surveyed. A total of 53% were healthcare workers.
As many as 2,383 people had taken a booster dose. The boosted group had a greater proportion of healthcare workers and higher N95 use.
Around 39.6% in the 40-59 age cohort and around 31.8% in the 60-79 age group reported Covid during the third wave. Only 21.2% of the people aged above 80 were infected.
Among the 2,311 people who were infected during the third wave, 4.8% were asymptomatic while 53% had mild symptoms. Moderate severity was reported by 41.5%, while 0.69% had severe disease.
A total of 5,157 took Covishield and 2,010 (39%) of them reported Covid during the third wave of the infection. Of the 523 people who took Covaxin, 210 (40%) reported Covid.
The third wave of the pandemic hit India in late December last year and subsided by March.
The government authorised a third dose of the same vaccine for healthcare and frontline workers, and the people aged above 60 from January 10 to mitigate the severity of infections, hospitalisation, and death.
