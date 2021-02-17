Covid-19: 4618 train passengers fined in 14 days in Mumbai for not wearing masks

Mumbai: The Mumbai Division of Railways and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has fined 4618 train passengers between 1 February to 14 for not wearing face masks. This comes after Maharashtra reported 3,663 new Covid-19 cases and 2,700 recoveries on Tuesday.

Wearing face masks is a mandatory health protocol to be followed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a joint drive with the BMC, the Mumbai division of Railways has fined 2558 passengers for not wearing a mask in the train, informed the Chief Public Relation Officers (CPRO), Western Railway. A total penalty of ₹3,28,500 collected from them, CPRO said further.

Maharashtra: A total of 2060 passengers on Mumbai Suburban Network, Central Railway fined between 1st to 14th February, 2021 for not wearing masks. A total fine of ₹1,21,600 collected from them. — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2021





Meanwhile, the Central Railways informed that 2060 passengers on Mumbai Suburban Network were fined for not wearing masks while onboard and a total of ₹1,21,600 have been collected from them.

2558 passengers in Mumbai penalised between 1st to 14th February for not wearing masks, in a joint drive of BMC and Mumbai division of Railway. A total penalty of ₹3,28,500 collected from them: Western Railway CPRO — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2021

Due to the surge in coronavirus in the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray directed senior officials on Tuesday to take strict action against people or organisations who flout COVID-19 guidelines.

"If the cases continue to rise and people ignore COVID norms and regulations, then BMC will not hesitate in taking a strong measure within the next 10 days," said Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner, BMC.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via