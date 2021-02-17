OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Covid-19: 4618 train passengers fined in 14 days in Mumbai for not wearing masks
Commuters at CSMT, Mumbai. (HT file) (HT_PRINT)
Commuters at CSMT, Mumbai. (HT file) (HT_PRINT)

Covid-19: 4618 train passengers fined in 14 days in Mumbai for not wearing masks

1 min read . Updated: 17 Feb 2021, 12:49 PM IST Staff Writer

Wearing face masks is a mandatory health protocol to be followed amid the coronavirus pandemic

Mumbai: The Mumbai Division of Railways and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has fined 4618 train passengers between 1 February to 14 for not wearing face masks. This comes after Maharashtra reported 3,663 new Covid-19 cases and 2,700 recoveries on Tuesday.

Wearing face masks is a mandatory health protocol to be followed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Information received by agencies also said the KCF perceived that the ‘killing of the leader at this juncture could lead to increase in violence in India and onus of killing will be on government agencies or workers of a political party.’

Khalistani terrorists from Belgium, UK planning to kill a farmer leader: intelligence agencies

1 min read . 01:22 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

'Providing Made-in-India Covid vaccines to nations': PM Modi at NASSCOM Technology Forum

1 min read . 01:20 PM IST
Nikita Jacob.

Toolkit case: Nikita Jacob gets protection from arrest for 3 weeks from Bombay HC

1 min read . 12:55 PM IST
Key areas for data analysis by private agencies include the debt structure and extent of corporate leverage, ease of doing business, bankruptcy and fraud. Photo: iStock

MCA to rope in private agencies to mine data for effective policing

1 min read . 12:44 PM IST

In a joint drive with the BMC, the Mumbai division of Railways has fined 2558 passengers for not wearing a mask in the train, informed the Chief Public Relation Officers (CPRO), Western Railway. A total penalty of 3,28,500 collected from them, CPRO said further.


Meanwhile, the Central Railways informed that 2060 passengers on Mumbai Suburban Network were fined for not wearing masks while onboard and a total of 1,21,600 have been collected from them.

Due to the surge in coronavirus in the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray directed senior officials on Tuesday to take strict action against people or organisations who flout COVID-19 guidelines.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

"If the cases continue to rise and people ignore COVID norms and regulations, then BMC will not hesitate in taking a strong measure within the next 10 days," said Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner, BMC.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout