Covid-19: 4618 train passengers fined in 14 days in Mumbai for not wearing masks

Covid-19: 4618 train passengers fined in 14 days in Mumbai for not wearing masks1 min read . Updated: 17 Feb 2021, 12:49 PM IST
Wearing face masks is a mandatory health protocol to be followed amid the coronavirus pandemic
Mumbai: The Mumbai Division of Railways and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has fined 4618 train passengers between 1 February to 14 for not wearing face masks. This comes after Maharashtra reported 3,663 new Covid-19 cases and 2,700 recoveries on Tuesday.
In a joint drive with the BMC, the Mumbai division of Railways has fined 2558 passengers for not wearing a mask in the train, informed the Chief Public Relation Officers (CPRO), Western Railway. A total penalty of ₹3,28,500 collected from them, CPRO said further.
Meanwhile, the Central Railways informed that 2060 passengers on Mumbai Suburban Network were fined for not wearing masks while onboard and a total of ₹1,21,600 have been collected from them.
Due to the surge in coronavirus in the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray directed senior officials on Tuesday to take strict action against people or organisations who flout COVID-19 guidelines.
"If the cases continue to rise and people ignore COVID norms and regulations, then BMC will not hesitate in taking a strong measure within the next 10 days," said Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner, BMC.
