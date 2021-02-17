Covid-19: 4618 train passengers fined in 14 days in Mumbai for not wearing masks

Wearing face masks is a mandatory health protocol to be followed amid the coronavirus pandemic

Mumbai: The Mumbai Division of Railways and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has fined 4618 train passengers between 1 February to 14 for not wearing face masks. This comes after Maharashtra reported 3,663 new Covid-19 cases and 2,700 recoveries on Tuesday.

In a joint drive with the BMC, the Mumbai division of Railways has fined 2558 passengers for not wearing a mask in the train, informed the Chief Public Relation Officers (CPRO), Western Railway. A total penalty of ₹3,28,500 collected from them, CPRO said further.

Meanwhile, the Central Railways informed that 2060 passengers on Mumbai Suburban Network were fined for not wearing masks while onboard and a total of ₹1,21,600 have been collected from them.

"If the cases continue to rise and people ignore COVID norms and regulations, then BMC will not hesitate in taking a strong measure within the next 10 days," said Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner, BMC. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

