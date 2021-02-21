India's total coronavirus active cases currently stand at 1,45,634 including 48,439 and 59,814 active ones from Maharashtra and Kerala, the health ministry said on Sunday.

Two states - Kerala and Maharashtra - cumulatively account for more than 74% of India's total active cases.

Maharashtra recorded more than 6,000 Covid-19 cases on Saturday with 6,281 people testing positive for the deadly virus in a span of 24 hours. The total cases in the state increased to 20,93,913 including 48,439 active cases and 19,92,530 total recoveries. The death toll in the state climbed to 51,753 including 40 new deaths, the state department has said.

Meanwhile, Kerala on Saturday registered 4,650 new cases of coronavirus and 13 related deaths taking the total number of those affected in the state by the killer virus to 10.30 lakh. Around 5,841 people recuperated from the disease on Saturday taking the total recoveries in the state to 9,67,630.

Kerala, Maha, Punjab, MP, Chhattisgarh, J&K see Covid uptick

Not only Maharashtra, but five other states in the country are also witnessing a surge in daily Covid-19 infections, triggering worries.

According to a statement issued by the Union Health Ministry, today, "There has been a spike in the daily cases in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh also. Punjab and J&K too are witnessing a surge in daily new cases."

Daily cases of coronavirus in India registered an increase for the fourth consecutive day with the country reporting 14,264 fresh cases, taking the total tally to 1,09,91,651 on Sunday.

The death toll increased to 1,56,302 with 90 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,06,89,715, which translates to a national coronavirus recovery rate of 97.25% and the case fatality rate stands at 1.42%. The coronavirus active caseload remained below 1.5 lakh.

There are 1,45,634 active Covid-19 cases in the country, which comprises 1.32% of the total caseload, the data stated.

Covid vaccinations in India

According to the health ministry, India has vaccinated around 11 million people since mid-January so far.

1,08,38,323 Covid vaccine doses have been given through 2,29,462 sessions till Saturday evening.

"This includes 63,52,713 health care workers who have taken the first dose 8,73,940 health care workers who have taken the second dose, along with 36,11,670 frontline workers who were administered the first dose," the Health Ministry said.

The Ministry added a total of 43 persons have been hospitalised and 37 people have died after receiving the coronavirus vaccination in the country.

The vaccination drive in the country began on 16 January.

On Friday, India had crossed a major milestone of vaccinating over 1 crore healthcare workers and frontline workers.

