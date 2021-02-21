Maharashtra recorded more than 6,000 Covid-19 cases on Saturday with 6,281 people testing positive for the deadly virus in a span of 24 hours. The total cases in the state increased to 20,93,913 including 48,439 active cases and 19,92,530 total recoveries. The death toll in the state climbed to 51,753 including 40 new deaths, the state department has said.