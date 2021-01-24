OPEN APP
Home >News >India >COVID-19: 573 new cases, four fatalities in Karnataka
File Photo: Medical students in Bengaluru wait to receive COVID vaccine doses (PTI)
COVID-19: 573 new cases, four fatalities in Karnataka

1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2021, 10:06 PM IST PTI

Bengaluru: As many as 573 fresh coronavirus cases and four more deaths in Karnataka on Sunday took the total infections and fatalities to 9.36 lakh and 12,197 respectively, the health department said. The cases include 9,16,325 discharges including 401 on Sunday and 7,510 active cases including 155 patients in the ICU.

Most of the cases and deaths occurred in Bengaluru urban district alone with 306 fresh infections and two fatalities. Cumulatively, the city has reported 3,97,133 infections, 4,378 deaths 3,87,763 discharges, including 163 on Sunday, and 4991 active cases.

According to the health bulletin, 42 infections were reported in Dakshina Kannada, 31 in Tumakuru, 27 in Mysuru, 19 in Chikkaballapura, 18 in Belagavi, 17 in Udupi, 16 in Kalaburagi, 15 in Hassan and 10 in Davangere. Cases were also reported in Ballari, Bengaluru Rural, Chitradurga, Dharwad, Gadag, Kodagu, Mandya, Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada.

Besides Bengaluru, fatalities were reported in Dakshina Kannada and Mysuru where one death each have taken place. Four districts in Karnataka reported zero infections and fatalities, which are Bagalkote, Koppal, Ramanagara and Yadgir whereas Kolar and Raichur reported one infections and zero fatalities. Regarding the vaccination programme, the health department said that against the targeted number of 6,504 frontline workers, 2,015 could get vaccinated, which was 31 per cent.

However, there were no incidents of Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI) on Sunday. There were as many as 81,114 tests done on Sunday including 76,101 using the RT PCR and other methods taking the total tests done so far to 1.66 crore, the department added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

