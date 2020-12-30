COVID-19: 6,268 new cases in Kerala, 5,707 people recovered

As many as 63,887 samples were tested during the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate is at 9.81 per cent. As many as 78,53,651 samples have been sent for testing so far.1,006 new coronavirus cases were detected in Ernakulam, 714 in Pathanamthitta, 638 in Kozhikode, 602 in Kollam, 542 in Kottayam, 463 in Alappuzha 463, 450 in Thrissur, 407 in Malappuram, 338 in Palakkad, 320 in Thiruvananthapuram, 267 in Wayanad, 242 in Kannur, 204 in Idukki and 75 in Kasaragod, as per the data provided by the state health government.