Covid-19: 64 school students tested positive in Odisha's Rayagada district

In a major scare, 64 students in a school in Odisha's Rayagada district have been tested positive for the Covid-19.
However, according to the Saroj Kumar Mishra, District Magistrate, Rayagada there has been no corona outbreak as such and as reported by news agency ANI medical teams have been deployed in the hostels.
Also, Odisha on Saturday recorded 14 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 12,88,131, the health department said. The toll remained unchanged at 9,126, as no fresh fatalities due to coronavirus were reported. The state had registered 14 new infections and zero death on Friday. Odisha now has 103 active coronavirus cases. Altogether 12,78,849 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 10 on Friday. The department said 53 other coronavirus patients have also died due to comorbidities till date.
