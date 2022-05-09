Covid-19: 64 school students tested positive in Odisha's Rayagada district

Also, Odisha on Saturday recorded 14 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 12,88,131, the health department said. The toll remained unchanged at 9,126, as no fresh fatalities due to coronavirus were reported. The state had registered 14 new infections and zero death on Friday. Odisha now has 103 active coronavirus cases. Altogether 12,78,849 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 10 on Friday. The department said 53 other coronavirus patients have also died due to comorbidities till date.

