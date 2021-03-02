OPEN APP
Covid-19: 7,863 new cases in Maharashtra, 54 deaths

MUMBAI : Maharashtra reported 7,863 new coronavirus infectionstoday which took the state's caseload to 21,69,330, a health department official said.

The death toll due to the covid-19 reached 52,238 with 54 new fatalities, he said.

China dismisses reports that it caused a major power outage in Mumbai in October

In Mumbai, 849 new COVID-19 cases were reported taking the city's tally to 3,27,621, while its death toll increased to 11,481 with two new fatalities.

As many as 703 new cases were detected in Pune city which took its tally to 2,10,399 and with three new deaths, the death toll in the city has gone up to 4,578.

Nagpur and Amravati municipal corporation areas in eastern Maharashtra reported 809 and 483 new COVID-19 cases, respectively.

On Monday, after reporting more than 8,000 cases for five days, the state had witnessed a slight dip in fresh infections at 6,397 cases.

On Tuesday 6,332 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recoveries in the state to 20,36,790.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 93.89 per cent while the fatality rate is 2.41 per cent, the official said.

Out of 1,64,21,879 COVID-19 samples tested so far, 21,69,330 tested positive, at a positivity rate of 13.21 per cent. 75,521 new tests were conducted during the day.

Currently 3,55,784 people are in home quarantine and 3,558 in institutional quarantine while there are 79,093 active COVID-19 patients.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases: 21,69,330, New cases 7,863, Death toll: 52,238, Recovered: 20,36,790, Active cases: 79,093, Total tests: 1,64,21,879.

