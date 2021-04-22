Subscribe
Home >News >India >Covid-19: 7-day compulsory home quarantine for people travelling to Assam

Covid-19: 7-day compulsory home quarantine for people travelling to Assam

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
1 min read . 06:52 AM IST Staff Writer( with inputs from ANI )

'All passengers arriving by flights and trains from outside the state will have to undergo compulsorily home quarantine for seven days,' Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed

Guwahati: People travelling to Assam from outside states will have to undergo a compulsorily home quarantine for seven days amid the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the state.

Guwahati: People travelling to Assam from outside states will have to undergo a compulsorily home quarantine for seven days amid the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the state.

"All passengers arriving by flights and trains from outside the state will have to undergo compulsorily home quarantine for seven days, even if the result of the COVID test undergone on arrival is negative," the state government said in a notification on Wednesday.

"All passengers arriving by flights and trains from outside the state will have to undergo compulsorily home quarantine for seven days, even if the result of the COVID test undergone on arrival is negative," the state government said in a notification on Wednesday.

However, government officials, those travelling for medical reasons and people visiting the state in connection with bereavements will be exempted from it, informed Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"For all people travelling to Assam, a 7-day home quarantine is being mandatory, in addition to the testing. Government officials and those travelling for medical reasons and people with bereavement cases shall be exempted," he tweeted.

Sarma further said the health department is working relentlessly to ramp up testing by rolling out screening centres in every ward of the state capital.

"We're ramping up COVID19 testing facilities by creating a screening centre in every ward of Guwahati City so that people can get access to RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen test without any hassle," the Assam minister tweeted.

Assam reported 1,665 new COVID-19 cases, 297 discharges, and five deaths in the last 24 hours. The state currently has 9,048 active cases while the death toll has mounted to 1,150.

The state government has already announced that it will vaccinate all above 18 years of age for free against coronavirus in the third phase of the vaccination drive which will begin from May 1.

