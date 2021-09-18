Covid-19: 70 districts in 15 states cause of concern, says Centre

NEW DELHI: At least 70 districts in 15 states are a cause of concern in terms of rising covid-19 cases, Rajesh Bhushan, union health secretary said on Saturday. Around 34 of these districts have positivity rate exceeding 10% and in 36 districts, the rate is in the range of 5-10%, the secretary said.

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba had chaired a meeting to review and discuss covid-19 management and response strategy through video conference.

India reported 35,662 fresh coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours, with active caseload at 3,40,639. Given that the festival season is around the corner, states were directed to take necessary steps to avoid an upsurge in cases.

Contact tracing, surveillance, containment measures, stringent action in clusters reporting higher cases, focus on covering priority age groups with vaccine, focus on second dose coverage among due beneficiaries, and providing sustainable community support were re-emphasised.

“Funds have been released to all states/ union territories under Emergency COVID Response Package which should be promptly and optimally utilised," said Bhushan.

India’s vaccination coverage has surpassed 79 crore, with a record 2.5 crore doses administered over the 24 hours.

“With increased availability of vaccine doses, the pace of vaccination will be maintained," said Guaba, while reminding that there was no room for complacency.

The central government also called for increased testing while maintaining RT-PCR ratio, prompt commissioning of PSA plants, oxygen cylinders, concentrators, and ventilators. It asked for regular reviews to ensure preparedness and monitoring of spread of infection children considering that some states have reopened schools.

Monitoring of mutations and necessary measures for prevention and control of Dengue and other vector-borne diseases were also highlighted.

The health secretary cautioned about the emerging challenge of dengue. He suggested that states undertake steps such as early detection of cases, operationalisation of fever helplines; adequate stocking of testing kits, larvicides and medicines; deployment of rapid response teams for prompt investigation; alerting blood banks for maintaining stocks of blood and blood components, especially platelets, among others.

