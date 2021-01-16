OPEN APP
COVID-19: 83 people test positive in last 24 hours, active cases reach 877
Goa CM Pramod Sawant, (ANI) (HT_PRINT)
COVID-19: 83 people test positive in last 24 hours, active cases reach 877

1 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2021, 06:36 PM IST PTI

  • The toll in the coastal state stands at 756 and the count of recoveries has reached 50,712
  • There are 877 active coronavirus cases in Goa

Panaji: Goa's COVID-19 tally reached 52,345, after 83 more people tested positive for the infection on Saturday, an official from the health department said.

As many as 69 patients were discharged from various treatment facilities, while three died of the infection during the day, the official said.

With this, the toll in the coastal state stands at 756 and the count of recoveries has reached 50,712, he said.

There are currently 877 active cases in the coastal state, the official said.

With the addition of 670 new samples tested in the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 4,26,703, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 52,345, new cases 83, death toll 756, discharged 50,712, active cases 877, samples tested till date 4,26,703.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

