Updated: 03 Jan 2022, 02:22 PM IST
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said that 84% of the Covid-19 cases reported in the city in the past 2 days were of the Omicron variant
Amid the continuous rise of Omicron cases in the national Capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said that 84% of the coronavirus cases reported in the city in the past two days were of the Omicron variant.
“Delhi's expected to report around 4,000 cases today with the positivity rate rising to 6.5%.," Jain said, adding, “Currently, 202 patients are admitted to Delhi hospitals."
Delhi on Sunday witnessed its highest single-day spike since May 20, 2021, with 3,194 new coronavirus cases recorded in a day.
As per a bulletin issued by the state health department on Sunday, the positivity rate in the national capital has gone up to 4.59%. The positivity rate is highest since May 20, 2021.
Meanwhile, as many as 1,700 cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 have been detected across 23 states and Union Territories so far, out of which 639 have recovered or migrated, as per the Union health ministry's data updated today.
Maharashtra has recorded the maximum number of 510 cases, followed by Delhi (351), Kerala (156), Gujarat (136), Tamil Nadu (121) and Rajasthan (120).
India's Covid-19 caseload rose to 3,49,22,882 with 33,750 fresh cases, while the active cases increased to 1,45,582, according to the data updated at 8 am.
The death toll climbed to 4,81,893 with 123 more fatalities, the data showed. The active cases have increased to 1,45,582 comprising 0.42 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.20 per cent, the health ministry said.