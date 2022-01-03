Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Amid the continuous rise of Omicron cases in the national Capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said that 84% of the coronavirus cases reported in the city in the past two days were of the Omicron variant.

"Delhi's expected to report around 4,000 cases today with the positivity rate rising to 6.5%.," Jain said, adding, "Currently, 202 patients are admitted to Delhi hospitals."

Delhi on Sunday witnessed its highest single-day spike since May 20, 2021, with 3,194 new coronavirus cases recorded in a day.

As per a bulletin issued by the state health department on Sunday, the positivity rate in the national capital has gone up to 4.59%. The positivity rate is highest since May 20, 2021.

Meanwhile, as many as 1,700 cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 have been detected across 23 states and Union Territories so far, out of which 639 have recovered or migrated, as per the Union health ministry's data updated today.

Maharashtra has recorded the maximum number of 510 cases, followed by Delhi (351), Kerala (156), Gujarat (136), Tamil Nadu (121) and Rajasthan (120).

India's Covid-19 caseload rose to 3,49,22,882 with 33,750 fresh cases, while the active cases increased to 1,45,582, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The death toll climbed to 4,81,893 with 123 more fatalities, the data showed. The active cases have increased to 1,45,582 comprising 0.42 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.20 per cent, the health ministry said.

An increase of 22,781 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.84 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.68 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,42,95,407, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.38 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 145.68 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

