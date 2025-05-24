Covid-19: 84-year man dies in Bengaluru amid spike in cases

Covid-19 deaths: An 84-year-old man affected by Covid-19 died in Bengaluru on Saturday, health officials said. The death comes amid a spike in Covid-19 cases across India.

The patient had comorbidities, the health officials said.

Old people, children, pregnant women and people with comorbidities suffer a higher chance of death if affected with Covid-19, making them high-risk patients.

Second Covid-19 death in a day This is the second death due to Covid-19 reported in India in a single day on May 24, with the first one being reported at Thane.

A 21-year-old man suffering from severe diabetes died due to "comorbidities" at the TMC's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital at Kalwa in the morning, the Thane Municipal Corporation said.

The man had been admitted to the hospital on Thursday as he was suffering from diabetes-related complications, and his Covid-19 test came out positive on Friday night.

Do not panic, says Karnataka Health Minister Earlier on Saturday, Karnataka health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao urged people to not panic and continue with their duties amid the gradual spike in Covid-19 cases in the state.

“I appeal to everyone not to panic because when you see reports in the media that Covid-19 has returned to haunt people, people get alarmed,” he said.

Rao further said that the Karnataka government is on alert and is taking all necessary steps to keep the virus from spreading.

He clarified that there are no restrictions on movement due to Covid-19, and people can move around freely.

“People can go and come from any part of the country. People can lead their lives in a normal way,” he said.

Rao's comments come a day after the Karnataka government issued a statement regarding the recent spike in Covid-19 cases.

In the statement issued by the health department, it was noted that of the 35 active Covid-19 cases reported in the state so far, 32 are from Bengaluru.

However, no death related to Covid-19 was reported in the state.