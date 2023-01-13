Covid-19: A simple spray can keep virus away. How effective it is and how long it works1 min read . 01:24 PM IST
Researchers have created thread-like strands of molecules called supramolecular filaments that can block coronavirus in its tracks
Researchers have created thread-like strands of molecules called supramolecular filaments that can block coronavirus in its tracks
As Covid cases started surging again globally, a team of researchers created a nasal spray that could block the coronavirus from entering the lungs and causing infection.
As Covid cases started surging again globally, a team of researchers created a nasal spray that could block the coronavirus from entering the lungs and causing infection.
Answering this, engineers at the Johns Hopkins University said they have created thin, thread-like strands of molecules called supramolecular filaments capable of blocking the virus in its tracks.
Answering this, engineers at the Johns Hopkins University said they have created thin, thread-like strands of molecules called supramolecular filaments capable of blocking the virus in its tracks.
"The idea is that the filaments will work like a sponge to absorb the COVID-19 virus and other viruses before they have the chance to bind to cells in our airways," said Honggang Cui, an associate professor at Johns Hopkins Whiting School of Engineering.
"The idea is that the filaments will work like a sponge to absorb the COVID-19 virus and other viruses before they have the chance to bind to cells in our airways," said Honggang Cui, an associate professor at Johns Hopkins Whiting School of Engineering.
"When a person breathes in the COVID-19 virus, the virus will be fooled into binding to the decoy receptor and not the ACE2 receptors on cells," Cui said.
"When a person breathes in the COVID-19 virus, the virus will be fooled into binding to the decoy receptor and not the ACE2 receptors on cells," Cui said.
ACE2 receptors are found in cells in the nasal lining, the lung surface, and small intestine.
ACE2 receptors are found in cells in the nasal lining, the lung surface, and small intestine.
The key to this approach is the way that the filaments carry a receptor called angiotensin converting enzyme-2, or ACE2. The spike protein of the virus clicks into this receptor, much like a key going into a lock, allowing it to enter the cell and replicate. Once the virus is locked into the cell, it prevents the cell from executing its normal functions, leading to and exacerbating infections.
The key to this approach is the way that the filaments carry a receptor called angiotensin converting enzyme-2, or ACE2. The spike protein of the virus clicks into this receptor, much like a key going into a lock, allowing it to enter the cell and replicate. Once the virus is locked into the cell, it prevents the cell from executing its normal functions, leading to and exacerbating infections.
The team's newly developed filament, called fACE2, serves as a decoy binding site for the virus, with each filament offering several receptors for the COVID-19 spike protein to attach to, and silences ACE2's biological functions to avoid potential side effects.
The team's newly developed filament, called fACE2, serves as a decoy binding site for the virus, with each filament offering several receptors for the COVID-19 spike protein to attach to, and silences ACE2's biological functions to avoid potential side effects.
Though the concept of COVID nasal sprays sounds promising, they still face the challenge of ensuring that the compound stays in the nasal lining long enough. Our nose and throat are inherently designed to get rid of things. You try putting something in there, and your nose runs and flushes it out.
Though the concept of COVID nasal sprays sounds promising, they still face the challenge of ensuring that the compound stays in the nasal lining long enough. Our nose and throat are inherently designed to get rid of things. You try putting something in there, and your nose runs and flushes it out.
Addressing this, Cui said, "Even if the therapeutic can block the virus for an hour or two, that can be helpful when people must be in a public setting".
Addressing this, Cui said, "Even if the therapeutic can block the virus for an hour or two, that can be helpful when people must be in a public setting".