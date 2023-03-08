COVID-19: Active cases cross 3,000-mark after 67 days in India1 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 10:35 AM IST
Ahead of Holi celebration, COVID 19 active cases tally crossed 3,000 mark for the first time in 67 days in India. India reported a total of 326 positive coronavirus cases on Wednesday
India saw a single-day rise of 326 fresh coronavirus cases, while the active cases crossed the 3,000-mark after 67 days, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday.
