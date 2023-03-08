Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  COVID-19: Active cases cross 3,000-mark after 67 days in India

COVID-19: Active cases cross 3,000-mark after 67 days in India

1 min read . 10:35 AM IST PTI
Ahead of Holi celebration, COVID 19 active cases tally crossed 3,000 mark for the first time in 67 days in India. India reported a total of 326 positive coronavirus cases on Wednesday

India saw a single-day rise of 326 fresh coronavirus cases, while the active cases crossed the 3,000-mark after 67 days, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday.

Also Read: Covid, Influenza cases rising in India in past few days: Do we need to worry?

The country’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 5,30,775, while the active cases increased to 3,076, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The infection tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,88,693).

Also Read: Co-infection of covid with flu poses new threat: Docs

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

Also Read: Hyderabad hospital on alert as over 600 viral flu cases reported per day

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,54,842, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.64 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

