OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Covid-19: Active cases in India at 2.5 lakh as recoveries outpace daily increase
A policeman gets tested for Covid-19 at Khyala Police Station in New Delhi.Sanchit Khanna/HT archive (HT_PRINT)
A policeman gets tested for Covid-19 at Khyala Police Station in New Delhi.Sanchit Khanna/HT archive (HT_PRINT)

Covid-19: Active cases in India at 2.5 lakh as recoveries outpace daily increase

1 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2021, 09:53 AM IST Staff Writer

As many as 224 lives were claimed by the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,49,218.

India reported as many as 19,078 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in the country to 1,03,05,788, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Saturday.

With this, the total number of active cases now stands at 2,50,183.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Harsh Vardhan

Covid-19 vaccine: Harsh Vardhan visits GTB hospital to review dry run drill

1 min read . 10:24 AM IST
From zero production of PPE before March, India has created the capacity to produce more than 500,000 PPE daily

Focus on boosting supply chain for medical devices

2 min read . 10:18 AM IST
Delhi wakes up to a chilly winter morning, receives light showers

Delhi wakes up to a chilly winter morning, receives light showers

1 min read . 10:13 AM IST
China says US to be blamed for difficulties, but relationship might improve

China says US to be blamed for difficulties, but relationship might improve

2 min read . 09:11 AM IST

As many as 224 lives were claimed by the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,49,218.

So far 99,06,387 recoveries have been reported in the country.

Delhi reported 585 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking the total count of cases in the national capital to 6,25,954.


The metropolis reported 717 recoveries and 21 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi Health Department.

With 10,62,420 samples tested for the coronavirus on Friday, the total number of samples tested so far stands at 17,39,41,658, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout