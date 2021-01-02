Subscribe
Home >News >India >Covid-19: Active cases in India at 2.5 lakh as recoveries outpace daily increase
A policeman gets tested for Covid-19 at Khyala Police Station in New Delhi.Sanchit Khanna/HT archive

Covid-19: Active cases in India at 2.5 lakh as recoveries outpace daily increase

1 min read . 09:53 AM IST Staff Writer

As many as 224 lives were claimed by the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,49,218.

India reported as many as 19,078 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in the country to 1,03,05,788, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Saturday.

With this, the total number of active cases now stands at 2,50,183.

As many as 224 lives were claimed by the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,49,218.

So far 99,06,387 recoveries have been reported in the country.

Delhi reported 585 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking the total count of cases in the national capital to 6,25,954.

The metropolis reported 717 recoveries and 21 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi Health Department.

With 10,62,420 samples tested for the coronavirus on Friday, the total number of samples tested so far stands at 17,39,41,658, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed.

