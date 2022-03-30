Covid-19: Active cases in India decline to less than 15K after 2 years

Covid-19: Active cases in India decline to less than 15K after 2 years1 min read . 02:32 PM IST
- India’s cumulative covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 183.82 crore, with over 1.50 crore doses administered to 12-14 year olds
NEW DELHI: In a huge relief, India’s active covid-19 have fallen below 15,000 after nearly two years the pandemic emerged. The country has been witnessing a steady decline in daily fresh infections, with 1,233 cases reported in the past 24 hours.
“India's active caseload declines to 14,704, less than 15,000 after 707 days," the health ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
According to the ministry, around 1,876 patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative figure of recovered patients to 4,24,87,410 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The health ministry said India’s cumulative covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 183.82 crore, with over 1.50 crore doses administered to 12-14 year olds.
As many as 2,28,71,399 eligible individuals have been vaccinated with the third or the booster dose so far.
Meanwhile, the Centre has provided over 184.86 crore vaccine doses to states and union territories, of which 15.95 doses remain unutilised.
India has so far reported about 4.3 crore covid-19 infections, with death toll at 5.21 lakh, as per World Health Organization (WHO).
India conducted about 6,24,022 tests in the last 24 hours, with the total so far at 78.85 crore.
