Covid-19: Active cases in India near 4,000; Delhi reports 47 infections, 20 test positive in Mumbai - Key points

Covid-19 cases in India: The number of active Covid-19 cases have increased in India, with the country recording a gradual uptick in infections over the past few weeks. As per data by the Union Ministry of Health on Monday, June 2, the number of Covid-19 cases in India is nearing 4,000.

Here are 10 things you need to know about the recent Covid-19 surge in India: 1. India reported 203 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, according to health ministry data on Monday. This is a dip from yesterday's numbers, which stood at 363. However, India's active Covid-19 cases have increased to 3,961 as of today.

2. Four new Covid-related deaths have been reported over the past 24 hours, with one each in Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Maharashtra. In Delhi, a 22-year-old woman who was being treated pulmonary Koch's/ post tuberculosis lung disease/ Bilateral lower respiratory tract infection has died. A 25-year-old man in Tamil Nadu with bronchial asthma and severe acute tubular injury, and incidental Covid positive status has also died.

3. Delhi reported 47 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, while the total number of active cases now stand at 483. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had last week said that 19 Covid patients are hospitalised in Delhi but urged the public not to panic.

4. Maharashtra saw 59 new cases of Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, with 20 of them being in Mumbai alone. The number of active Covid-19 cases in the state now stands at 494. As many as 369 patients have recovered from the infection amid the recent surge.

5. Amid the recent Covid-19 uptick, Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar on Monday held a meeting to assess the situation in Mumbai. He urged “high risk individuals” to follow protocols, wearing masks. He also asked them to consider re-vaccination, but reassured that there is no need to panic.

6. As many as 87 new Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Karnataka since Sunday, data showed. This has pushed the state's active Covid cases count to 311, with the positivity rate standing at 17.11 per cent.

7. Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Monday said that the state is prepared for any eventuality related to Covid-19. “This Covid has got mild infections, not very serious impact. But we are alert, and we have ensured that we are ready for any eventuality. All our infrastructure – oxygen, beds, ventilators – all of them are being updated and ensured that in any emergency, we should have all kinds of provisions. So, that way, we are ready,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

8. West Bengal has meanwhile recorded 44 new Covid-19 cases, officials said on Monday. As of June 2, the total number of active Covid-19 cases stand at 331, with nine patients recovering from the viral infection. Over the past seven days, 319 people in Bengal have tested positive for Covid.

9. The number of active Covid-19 cases in Odisha rose to 15 as three more persons tested positive for the disease, data showed on Monday. “The situation is not alarming... it to totally under control. There is no need to panic,” the state's Public Health Director Nilakantha Mishra told reporters.