With 10,549 people testing positive for coronavirus in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,45,55,431, while the active cases rose to 1,10,133, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated today. An increase of 193 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 49 straight days. The active cases comprise 0.32 per cent of the total infections while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.33 per cent, the health ministry said.

The death toll climbed to 4,67,468 with 488 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

Meanwhile, a new Covid-19 variant with a large number of mutations has emerged, with cases reported in Botswana, South Africa and Hong Kong.

The B.1.1529, or so-called Botswana variant, is an offshoot of another variant called B.1.1., the Independent said.

Data on the new variant is currently being analyzed and more information will be released after the meeting, Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention Director John Nkengasong said in a virtual briefing on Thursday.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!