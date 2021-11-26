Covid-19 active cases rise after 7 days in India

With 10,549 people testing positive for coronavirus in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,45,55,431, while the active cases rose to 1,10,133, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated today. An increase of 193 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

