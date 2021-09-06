Weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.58% per cent. It has been below 3 per cent for the last 72 days, according to the ministry.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged 3,21,81,995, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.33 per cent, the data stated.
The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive has exceeded 68.75 crore, it said.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one crore-mark on December 19.
The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 this year and three crore on June 23.
