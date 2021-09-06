With 38,948 people testing positive for the novel coronavirus infection in a day, India's infection tally rose to 33,027,621 the Union health ministry said on Monday.

Of the 38,948 new cases and 219 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala recorded 26,701 cases and 74 deaths yesterday.

The COVID-19 death toll has climbed to 4,40,752, with 219 new fatalities, according to the ministry data updated at 8 am on Monday.

The number of people succumbing due to covid during a span of 24 hours was lowest since March. India had reported 199 deaths in a single day on March 23.

The active cases have decreased to 4,04,874 , comprising 1.23 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.44 per cent, the health ministry said.

A decrease of 5, 174 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Less than 50,000 daily new cases are being reported for 71 consecutive days, the ministry said.

As many as 14,10,649 tests were conducted on Sunday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 53,14,68,867 .

Weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.58% per cent. It has been below 3 per cent for the last 72 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged 3,21,81,995, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.33 per cent, the data stated.

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive has exceeded 68.75 crore, it said.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one crore-mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 this year and three crore on June 23.

