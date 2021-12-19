THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Kerala government in an official statement on Sunday reported 2,995 new cases, 11 deaths and 4160 recoveries in a day.

Fresh coronavirus cases dropped below 3,000 with the state reporting 2,995 new cases which took the total caseload to 52.05 lakh.

Kerala also reported 96 deaths which raised the toll to 44,503, a state government release said.

Of the 96 deaths, 11 were recorded over the last few days.

85 deaths were added to the death tally as per the new guidelines of the Central government, says State govt.

With 4,160 more people recovering from the virus since Saturday, the total recoveries reached 51,41,779 and the active cases dropped to 30,639. As many as 49,065 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Among the 14 districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest with 613 fresh cases, followed by Ernakulam 522 and Kozhikode 263.

Of the new cases, 21 were health workers, 7 from outside the State and 2,827 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 140.

There are currently 1,40,333 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 1,36,127 are in home or institutional quarantine and 4,206 in hospitals, the release said.

