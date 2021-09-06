Covid-19, Afghanistan situation on agenda of BRICS Summit

“India’s National Security Adviser, Ajit Doval, President of the New Development Bank, Marcos Troyjo, the pro tempore Chair of the BRICS Business Council, Onkar Kanwar and pro tempore Chair of the BRICS Women’s Business Alliance, Dr. Sangita Reddy, will present reports on the outcomes pursued this year under their respective tracks to the Leaders during the Summit," it said.The theme for this year’s summit is ‘BRICS@15: Intra-BRICS cooperation for continuity, consolidation and consensus.’