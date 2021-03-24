Covid-19: After Delhi, Mumbai, others, Haryana govt too bars Holi celebrations

OPEN APP
A vendor, selling dry coloured powders, waits for customers ahead of Holi festival (PTI)
 2 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2021, 04:25 PM IST Written By Aparna Banerjea

  • 'In the light of the COVID-19 situation, public celebration of Holi will not be allowed in the state,' stated Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij
  • Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry has asked states to consider imposing local restrictions in wake of upcoming festivals and possible social gatherings to curb the spread of virus

Amid the surge in novel coronavirus cases in the country, many states, city authorities have barred either public or private or even both celebrations of Holi to contain the spread of the virus.

The latest state to ban Holi festivities outside houses is Harayana. "In the light of the COVID-19 situation, public celebration of Holi will not be allowed in the state," stated Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij.

Many cities and states including Delhi, Mumbai have barred Holi celebrations on March 28 and 29 in fearing an explosion of Covid-19 cases due to large social gatherings.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry has asked states to consider imposing local restrictions in wake of upcoming festivals and possible social gatherings to curb the spread of virus.

In a letter, Union Health Additional Secretary wrote to Chief Secretaries/Administrators of states and UTs saying," may consider imposing local restrictions in public observations of Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Bihu, Easter and Eid-ul-Fitr and limit mass gatherings".

"Any laxity at this point in ensuring strict adherence to various SoPs issued by MoHFW to contain the spread of CoVID-19, may result in losing the impetus and benefits that our country has gained so far in managing the virus. Strict adherence to CoVID appropriate behaviour in public places and gatherings is the key to break the chain of transmission and reduce the incidence of cases in the country," the statement further read.

Meanwhile, India has detected a new "double mutant variant" of the novel coronavirus, the health ministry said on Wednesday, adding to concern as the government struggles with the highest single-day tally of new infections and deaths this year.

Genome sequencing and analysis of samples from Maharashtra state found mutations in the virus that do not match previously catalogued "variants of concern" (VOC), the ministry said in a statement.

Maharashtra is one of India's worst-affected states but the ministry said it was not clear if the new variant was causing an upsurge there or in other states.

"Though VOCs and a new double mutant variant have been found in India, these have not been detected in numbers sufficient to either establish a direct relationship or explain the rapid increase in cases in some states," the ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry also said that the total number of cases with the UK, South Africa and Brazil variants of SARS-CoV-2 in the country has reached 795.


