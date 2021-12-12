Amid rising concerns over the new Covid-19 variant Omicron, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said all eligible people in the Ratlam city have received both the doses of vaccine against Covid-19.

The chief minister stated that the Madhya Pradesh government is taking all steps to tackle the possible third wave of the viral infection.

“Ratlam city has created a record in MP with all its (eligible) inhabitants receiving the second dose of vaccine against coronavirus. In the rural areas of Ratlam district, 90 per cent population has taken the second jab," he said.

The CM said Ratlam, located about 290 km from the state capital Bhopal, is soon heading towards becoming the state's first district in terms of the entire eligible population being fully vaccinated.

On Saturday, the Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,93,337 with the addition of 15 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,529 with no new fatality reported, a health official earlier said.

To a question on the state panchayat elections slated next year, the chief minister claimed the opposition Congress wants to get the polls stayed. “We want to hold the long due panchayat polls soon," he said.

Chouhan said elected representatives from rural parts of the state would pave the way for faster development in their areas.

A notification to hold the gram panchayat elections next year in Madhya Pradesh was issued on December 4.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday rejected a plea in a clutch of petitions seeking interim stay on the process of holding the gram panchayat elections in the state.

Meanwhile, with 7,774 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's Covid-19 tally climbed to 3,46,90,510, while the number of active cases declined to 92,281, the lowest in 560 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll mounted to 4,75,434 with the addition of 306 new fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 45 days now.

The number of active cases has decreased to 92,281, comprising 0.27 per cent of the total infections, the lowest in 560 days, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.36 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the Health Ministry said.

A decrease of 996 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 case count in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.65 per cent. It has been less than two per cent for the last 69 days.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.70 per cent. It has been below one per cent for the last 28 days, according to the Health Ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 34122795, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.37 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 132.93 crore.

(With inputs from agencies)

