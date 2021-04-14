Amid a surge in coronavirus infections in Uttar Pradesh , the Allahabad High Court has directed the state government to consider imposing a complete lockdown in the most affected districts of the state.

"We understand that complete lockdown for weeks together may not be feasible but looking to the current surge of pandemic, we direct the government to look into the viability of complete lockdown in those districts where spread has increased alarmingly, for at least two weeks or three weeks," the Allahabad HC said.

The court has also directed the UP government to ramp up tracking, testing and treatment facilities.

The court has also pulled up the UP government, saying health infrastructure was not enhanced even a year after the Covid-19 pandemic hit the state.

It directed the state government to create field hospitals for Covid-19 treatment.

The court has asked the government to ensure that not more than 50 people be allowed at religious functions.

The court has sought a response from the government. The next hearing will be on 19 April.

The Uttar Pradesh government has already announced restrictions on gatherings of five or more people in religious places for effective control of the Covid-19 pandemic during Navratri and Ramzan.

UP, which is facing a second wave of Covid-19 infection, reported its highest-ever daily spike on Tuesday.

The state has registered 18,021 fresh Covid-19 cases in a day, the state health department informed on Tuesday. The active Covid-19 cases in the state have mounted 95,980.

UP has witnessed 3,474 recoveries and 85 deaths in a span of 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has gone under isolation after coming into contact with some officials who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

