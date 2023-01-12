Covid-19: American tourists test positive in Agra; samples sent for genome sequencing2 min read . 10:53 PM IST
- The sample of the tourists has been sent for genome sequencing in Lucknow
Amid an uptick in the cases of Covid-19, two American tourists, who visited the Taj Mahal on 10 January tested positive for the virus. The two Americans were part of the group staying in a hotel after coming from Varanasi, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Agra, Dr. Arun Srivastava said.
The health department conducted Covid-19 tests on everyone in the group, but the two Americans tested positive for the virus.
"They reached Agra on January 9 via Varanasi and stayed in a hotel in Agra and on January 10 visited the Taj Mahal. Samples of the tourists were taken by the team of the health department of Agra at the east gate of the Taj Mahal," he told the news agency PTI.
The sample of the tourists has been sent for genome sequencing in Lucknow. The health department of Jaipur has also been alerted as after Agra, the tourists visited the tourism spot in Rajasthan.
"After Agra, tourists have gone to Jaipur in Rajasthan and as the report came positive, we have alerted the health department of Jaipur and informed about the tourists," the CMO said.
Globally, the cases of Covid-19 are rising, but in India, the situation seems to be under control. The national capital of Delhi recorded just 5 new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours. The total number of active cases in the capital now is pegged at 23.
The city has conducted 3,017 tests in the last 24 hours and no death in recorded while one person recovered from the disease.
The health authorities of India are on high alert after cases in neighboring China started to spiral up, owing to the new sub-variant of the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus. In India, the sub-variant BF.7. has not created much furor, but the health authorities are still maintaining caution and are focusing on vaccinating as many people as possible.
(With inputs from PTI)
