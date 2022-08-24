COVID-19: Amitabh Bachchan said this after testing positive once again

This is not the first time Big B's tested positive for COVID-19. He initially tested positive in July 2020. He spent that time in the hospital for almost three weeks. Not only him, but also his daughter Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, and granddaughter Aradhya tested positive for COVID-19 as well.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}