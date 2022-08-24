COVID-19: Amitabh Bachchan said this after testing positive once again

COVID-19: Amitabh Bachchan said this after testing positive once again2 min read . 05:39 AM IST
Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for COVID-19 once again.
Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for COVID-19.. The seasoned actor will next be seen in Ayan Mukherji's "Brahmastra: Part One Shiva" alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, The movie is scheduled to premiere on September 9.
Bachchan shared the information on Twitter.. He wrote, "I have just tested CoViD positive ... all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also ..."
This is not the first time Big B's tested positive for COVID-19. He initially tested positive in July 2020. He spent that time in the hospital for almost three weeks. Not only him, but also his daughter Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, and granddaughter Aradhya tested positive for COVID-19 as well.
He shared the health update on Twitter that time as well. “I have just tested CoViD + positive .. all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also," he wrote.
Shefali Shah, the Bollywood actress who portrayed Bachchan's wife in the 2005 film Waqt, previously acknowledged that she had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Shah released a statement about the matter on her Instagram account.
In the past few months, a number of actors from Bollywood tested positive for COVID-19. Media reports suggested Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif too had tested positive recently. Kartik Aaryan tested positive exactly one week after Akshay Kumar had cancelled his trip to the India Pavilion at Cannes after having been tested positive.
After 'Brahmastra', Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in Vikas Bahl's 'Good Bye' alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta, and Pavail Gulati. The makers of the film recently announced the release date - October 7, 2022.Apart from these two films, Big B has also wrapped up his shoot for his upcoming project 'Uunchai' starring Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani. The release date of the film is still awaited.
India recorded 8,586 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on August 23. India's active caseload currently stands at 96,506 which accounts for 0.22 per cent of the total cases.
The recovery rate currently is at 98.59 per cent. As many as 9,680 recoveries were made in the last 24 hours, thereby taking the total recoveries to 43,7,33,624.
(With ANI inputs)
